A juvenile suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Washington Parish outside Franklinton early Thursday, the sheriff said.

Patrol deputies and detectives responded Thursday morning to reports of a man shot on Mary Topps Road, about nine miles north of Franklinton, the sheriff said. Authorities said the juvenile suspect was a "third party" to a "verbal and physical altercation" between two women, and fatally shot the man before fleeing the scene.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office identified the victim as Tremale Jenkins, 30.

After investigating the scene, deputies arrested the boy alleged to have shot Jenkins at a traffic stop and booked him on a second-degree murder allegation, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's investigators recovered an alleged murder weapon, which the sheriff's spokesperson identified as an AK-47 rifle.

Due to his status as a juvenile, the sheriff's office said the shooter's identity will not be disclosed.

“This is a tragic situation affecting several families,” said Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal. “When emotions are running high and self-defense is not an issue, there is no reason to resort to firearm violence."