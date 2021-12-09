A juvenile suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Washington Parish outside Franklinton early Thursday, the sheriff said.
Patrol deputies and detectives responded Thursday morning to reports of a man shot on Mary Topps Road, about nine miles north of Franklinton, the sheriff said. Authorities said the juvenile suspect was a "third party" to a "verbal and physical altercation" between two women, and fatally shot the man before fleeing the scene.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office identified the victim as Tremale Jenkins, 30.
A person who was shot to death after a verbal argument outside a Lobdell-Woodale apartment complex Wednesday morning was identified as a 25-ye…
After investigating the scene, deputies arrested the boy alleged to have shot Jenkins at a traffic stop and booked him on a second-degree murder allegation, the sheriff's office said.
Sheriff's investigators recovered an alleged murder weapon, which the sheriff's spokesperson identified as an AK-47 rifle.
Due to his status as a juvenile, the sheriff's office said the shooter's identity will not be disclosed.
“This is a tragic situation affecting several families,” said Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal. “When emotions are running high and self-defense is not an issue, there is no reason to resort to firearm violence."
Residents of a Lobdell Boulevard apartment complex awoke Wednesday morning to news that one of their neighbors was found shot to death — news …