As hundreds of people descended on downtown Baton Rouge Sunday with their canine companions for the Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade, Tammy Cottrell and several of her relatives were busy hitching up five pups to a towering red, white and black papier-mâché structure.

Four dogs’ leashes were hooked to one tier of the parade float, which resembled a layered cake, while a small mixed-breed dog named Ike lounged a few feet in the air on the highest level. Cottrell, who wore a red flapper outfit, had dressed Ike in a dog-sized fedora and suit to fit with the parade’s Roaring ’20s theme for this year.

“He’s going to steal the show,” Cottrell said proudly of Ike, a rescue. And apparently, he did. The family placed first in a float contest that precedes the annual parade organized by the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society.

The creative floats and amusingly attired dogs have become a signature of the parade, which has been held for 20 years — hence Sunday’s Roaring ’20s theme. Registration fees benefit CAAWS.

Libby Haydel, a board member of CAAWS who handles public relations and events for the organization, said 100 percent of proceeds from the parade go to the group's spay and neuter program.

With about 500 dogs and their human handlers walking in the parade and thousands more — some from out of state — lining the streets as spectators, the event has grown into a major Mardi Gras attraction in Baton Rouge, according to Haydel.

So how do you keep order when that many costumed canines flood into town for a parade?

As with most Mardi Gras events, a lot of advance legwork is involved, beginning in the early summer. People who want to walk in the parade have to register their dogs ahead of time — a process that seems to help weed out potentially mischievous mutts.

“We only ask that people bring their dogs if they’re vaccinated and don’t have behavioral issues with other dogs,” Haydel said. “There’s a lot going on with the day of the parade, and you never know which dogs are not going to like each other.”

Volunteers on Sunday could be seen handing out pooper-scooper bags, and parish Animal Control officers helped keep watch over the event.

Festivities began well before the parade rolled at 2 p.m. — including the costume and float contests.

“That’s kind of a thing in itself. … We have devoted fans who are in the contest every year, and they come up with the cutest costumes for themselves and the dogs,” Haydel said.

Cottrell, of Baton Rouge, and her family have entered the competition for three years.

+10 Photos: Pups parade through the streets of Baton Rouge for 20th Krewe of Mutts Baton Rouge pet owners let the dogs out on Sunday for the 20th anniversary Krewe of Mutts parade. Some pups paraded in style while others watc…

“I just love the dogs a lot,” said her 17-year-old grandson, Taylor Plauche, who helped build the float. “I love doing this with them.”

Children stopped to admire Toby Meaux's sparkly blue float based on the popular Disney movie “Frozen," which won third place.

“It’s a lot of glue and zip ties,” said the New Orleans resident, who spent three weeks transforming a rolling cart into a tinsel-adorned throne for Bailey, his tiny Chihuahua.

Fancy floats and costumes aren’t for everyone, though.

Toni Ryall, of Central, brought some Mardi Gras outfits for her American bullies, Lincoln and Legacy, but the huge dogs decided they were more interested in getting head scratches from passers-by who were intrigued by their size.

“They had on hats, but they didn’t like them so much,” Ryall said.