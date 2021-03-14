Nearly a year after the first COVID-19 case was discovered in Louisiana, signs of pandemic were still omnipresent at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in north Baton Rouge on a recent Sunday. Blue painter’s tape cordoned off half the pews. Only a couple dozen congregants were there, and the choir was thinned to a handful of singers. Everyone wore a mask.
Partway through the service, Pastor Ronnie Blake called a guest to the podium. Coletta Barrett, who heads the religious component of Our Lady of the Lake’s health system, was bringing a rare spot of bright news about the pandemic: In a few weeks, Mount Pilgrim would transform into a vaccine pop-up clinic for a day.
But first, Barrett wanted to address “the elephant that’s in the room.”
“And the elephant that’s in the room is, ‘Why should I get that shot? Vaccines, I’m not so sure about those,’” she said. “Well, I’m here to tell you that the hesitancy in our Black and Brown communities has been warranted. In the past, Black communities have been underrepresented in our research.
“That's not what exists with our COVID vaccines.”
But as the vaccines have become available to most of Louisiana’s 4.6 million residents, a troubling trend has emerged. Black people appear to be getting vaccinated at significantly lower rates than White residents.
A troubling gap
Statewide, White people are 30% more likely to have been vaccinated than Black people, according to state data.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, where about 46% of residents are Black, roughly a third of the first doses administered so far have gone to Black people. White people, who make up 47% of the population, received 56% of the first doses, with 11% of the recipients listed as “other.”
The data tells a similar tale in Orleans Parish. Black people make up nearly 60% of the population there, but only 45% of the first doses to date. White people, who make up a little over a third of the population, received nearly 44% of those doses.
The state has worked to fill in the missing race data. Some health systems have a clearer view of the racial gap.
At Our Lady of the Lake’s facilities in the Baton Rouge region, 70% of the vaccines administered through February went to White people, and just 25% went to Black people, the system’s chief executive Scott Wester said in an interview. Another 3% were unknown, 1% were Asian and 1% were Hispanic.
In the greater Baton Rouge health region, 42% of residents are Black while 54% are White.
That discrepancy explains why Barrett has made the rounds at local churches, telling congregations that Our Lady of the Lake was setting aside doses for them. At Mount Pilgrim, she said the system would set aside 200 shots for people who signed up, in addition to the pop-up event that was aimed at people with a lack of transportation.
"You're not getting into the queue of 40,000 people in Baton Rouge that are trying to schedule to get their vaccine,” Barrett told the parishioners. “There is a specific line for the congregation."
Churches have emerged as a crucial part of the effort to bring equity to Louisiana’s vaccine distribution, especially in primarily Black parts of Baton Rouge where health care facilities are few and far between.
Experts say churches are easily accessible to surrounding communities, and importantly, they’re familiar, trusted institutions. They also provide a convenient forum to get the word out about available shots, and pastors have stepped in to promote vaccinations.
Access, attitudes
Wester said it’s hard to pinpoint why the vaccine uptake rate differs so much across races, but Our Lady of the Lake, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ top health officials and others have homed in on two culprits.
One is what they believe is hesitancy on the part of Black residents, something national polling has backed up. But an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released this week showed little difference in hesitancy between White people and Black people, suggesting that gap is closing.
The other -- which some Black leaders say is more important -- is lack of access to the shots.
Providers, state officials and others are looking to churches to try to address both issues.
During the service at Mount Pilgrim, Blake drew a round of applause when he announced he had gotten his vaccine the day before.
Afterward, Blake said he didn’t see hesitancy as a major barrier to getting his community vaccinated. When Barrett had asked how many congregants had already gotten vaccinated, most of the 20 or so people attending in person raised their hands.
Blake said the bigger problem is one he faced when trying to navigate a complicated online scheduling system that he described as “cumbersome.”
“A lot of people are not internet savvy at all,” he said. “A lot of them don't even have internet access."
In recent weeks, pop-up events at churches have taken off. Providers have recently received enough doses to hold mass vaccination events. Our Lady of the Lake has tapped the faith-based advocacy group Together Baton Rouge to help canvass neighborhoods to get the word out.
Last weekend, Barrett buzzed around Shiloh Baptist Church, making sure another vaccine pop-up event was going smoothly. Roughly 220 people were slated to get their shots there that day. Barrett said Our Lady of the Lake has partnered with about two dozen churches in greater Baton Rouge.
Louisiana health experts urge COVID-19 vaccinations as distribution continues toward goal of herd immunity
Sitting for her obligatory 15 minutes of observation after getting a shot, Shirley Collins, 74, said she had heard about the event from a local pastor. She drove down from her home near Southern University to get the shot, saying she hadn’t heard anything worrisome about the vaccine. She serves as caregiver to her 93-year-old mother, who is on home hospice. Her husband is on dialysis, meaning both are at great risk from COVID-19, were they to catch it. Her husband hadn’t gotten vaccinated yet.
“He’s waiting to see how I’m going to react,” she laughed.
Benita Adams, 67, heard about the vaccine event from fellow members of the McKinley High School class of 1972, which still keeps in touch. She said she hesitated to get the shot, but her friend went to a seminar where doctors discussed the vaccines’ safety, and that convinced her to get it.
That same day, a line of about 50 people snaked around Gloryland Baptist Church, a few miles north, as people waited to get their shots. National Guard troops walked around, asking people if they have ever had an allergic reaction to a vaccine before.
“Churches within the African American community are the focal point. They have historically been the avenue where social issues have been addressed in addition to faith,” said Dr. Raneesha Ford, the director of pharmacy at Baton Rouge General, which put on the event. “It was almost a no-brainer, and I think you’ll continue to see...more and more churches will become hubs for vaccination clinics.”
'Trusting Dr. Fauci'
Evoria Holmes, 58, didn’t hesitate when her sister told her about the event. “I was mostly trusting Dr. Fauci,” she said as she left the building.
“I felt that I had a better chance taking the vaccine than getting in the hospital and maybe not getting out,” she added.
It’s not only Baton Rouge. Church pop-up events have been a go-to tool for providers across the state looking to bring vaccines to underserved communities. In New Orleans East, Ochsner was slated to give 1,600 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church on Saturday.
Emily Arata, vice president of community and public affairs at Ochsner, said the system has tried to replicate for vaccines an initiative that brought 200,000 COVID-19 tests to places like community centers and playgrounds.
Dr. Yvens Laborde, medical director of public health at the system, said churches have been a key partner in recruiting patients and getting good information out about the vaccine. He said once Pastor Fred Luter, Jr. of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church got vaccinated, it became easier to sign up congregants.
Laborde also said underserved communities often have trouble accessing the online scheduling systems for vaccines. Ochsner has tried getting around that by setting up phone lines, passing out flyers and letting people register after walking up to events, among other things.
“A lot of people go to work and don’t have the leisure of sitting there for hours on end waiting for their opportunity to come online,” Laborde said.
“We have a challenge because if we don’t (address) the disparity in access to the vaccine...What may actually happen is the very people who were disproportionately impacted in the beginning are going to be the same people who are vulnerable to being infected by the more transmissible strains,” he added.
Regina Barrow has made access to health care a priority since entering the state Legislature, in 2005. A state senator who represents much of north Baton Rouge, Barrow had hoped she and her husband could get the COVID-19 vaccine together.
But in early December, Barrow’s husband died after catching COVID-19. Now, every time she hears about a pop-up event, she deploys her staff to hit the phones and call as many people as possible to try to connect people to the vaccine. Her office has called hundreds of people about vaccines, she said.
“We had just taken the flu shot a few months before,” Barrow said. “Had the vaccine been out soon enough, my husband would probably still be here. That’s why I'm pushing it. No one deserves to lose their loved one.”
Even though the region now has an emergency room -- the fruits of a long-fought battle by advocates and lawmakers -- north Baton Rouge is what Barrow calls a “health care desert.”
But one thing the region doesn’t lack is churches, she said. Their ubiquity, and their central place in the fabric of the community, makes them the perfect vehicle to connect people to vaccinations.
“You can literally find a church on almost every corner in our community,” she said.
James Barrow’s funeral service was held at Living Faith Christian Center in north Baton Rouge on Dec. 11. A little over two months later, Barrow gathered in the same church, a massive worship center on Winbourne Avenue, to open a mass vaccine event. The governor and most Black lawmakers from the area attended. Barrow was one of more than 2,000 to get her first shot of the vaccine.
At that same event, Margaret Tyson, 65, sat in her wheelchair next to her husband, Donald, in the area where patients waited for 15 minutes after getting the shot.
When the vaccines were first unveiled, Tyson said she wasn’t ready to get her shot. She was worried about having a bad reaction. Slowly, though, she saw people she knew get vaccinated without a hitch. Her mother, who is 90, had a months-long battle with COVID-19 that took her to the hospital, and was now at home in hospice care. She didn’t want to risk spreading it to her.
So when a fellow congregant at her church called and told her about the vaccine event, she decided to make an appointment and drive around the corner to Living Faith.
“I'd rather be alive and getting around and take the shot than not take the shot at all,” she said.
Staff writer Jeff Adelson contributed to this story.