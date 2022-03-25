Certified teachers on the west bank of Ascension Parish can receive a one-time pay bump of up to $10,000 as soon as next school year.
The move, which came in a vote by the Ascension Parish School Board, is part of an effort to attract and retain more certified teachers in the Donaldsonville area schools with a goal of bringing student performance scores up. It follows a recommendation made this month by the board's personnel committee.
"I want to thank the board for their vote for this one-time payment," said board member Robyn Penn Delaney, who chairs the personnel committee and represents District 1 on the west bank.
"For the last eight years I've been on the board, I've wanted to identify obstacles to academic performance, and the staff brought back a link between student performance and the number of certified teachers," she said.
Eighteen percent of the 138 teachers for the school "feeder system" for Donaldsonville High are certified, according to research by school district staff.
That number goes up to 91% of the 406 teachers for the East Ascension High feeder system; 90% of the 476 teachers for the Dutchtown High feeder system, and 98% of the 443 teachers for the St. Amant High feeder system.
A high school's feeder system includes the elementary and middle schools that send students to that high school.
Donaldsonville's high rate of poverty, 39% compared to 10% in Ascension Parish overall, is another factor contributing to the west bank's low rate of certified teachers, along with the challenges that schools in largely rural areas traditionally face in attracting teachers, according to the recent Ascension Parish school district report.
The one-time, pay incentive approved Wednesday by the board would be paid out quarterly over the 2022-2023 school year to teachers at Donaldsonville High, Lowery Middle, Lowery Elementary and Donaldsonville Primary and Ascension Head Start who are certified by the state as "highly effective" or "effective proficient."
Paraprofessionals, who test at the "highly effective" or "effective proficient" levels would also get one-time, supplemental pay that would be paid quarterly.
The 2022-2023 school year's one-time supplemental pay amounts approved by the board:
- $10,000 for teachers of the core subjects English, science, social studies and math.
- $10,000 for special education teachers.
- $2,500 for teachers of electives.
- $1,250 for paraprofessionals.
The starting salary for a teacher in the Ascension Parish public schools is $47,283. Paraprofessionals are paid approximately $20,000, according to the school district.
"We know that there's a need big time" on the west side of the parish, said School Board President Taft Kleinpeter.
"The staff did a great job with their research and we got behind it," Kleinpeter said. "We know the need is there."