Heavy rain and high winds created dangerous driving conditions and left some residents without power across the Baton Rouge area Thursday as a tornado watch and flash flood advisory continued into the evening.
Local emergency officials made sandbags available to residents and warned people to stay informed of weather forecasts. Wet weather will continue over the next few days — likely creating a rainy start to 2019 — but forecasters said the major threat of flooding is expected to subside over the weekend.
Communities in the Baton Rouge area had received between 2.5 to 5 inches of rain as of Thursday evening with the potential for another couple inches overnight and then little accumulation Friday. National Weather Service meteorologist Christopher Bannan said Baker and Zachary were hardest hit in the region.
Bannan said the severe weather that settled over southeast Louisiana on Thursday is part of the same front causing blizzard conditions farther north in Minnesota and the Dakotas.
The front is expected to remain roughly stationary over the weekend, likely bringing more rain Saturday night into Sunday. Bannan said if the rivers remain high until then, the additional rainfall could pose some risk of flooding.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a news release Thursday evening that crews were working to clear drainage canals and roadside culverts as well as respond to calls for downed trees and other wind damage.