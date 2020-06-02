A second Monday group of people assembled to protest the death of George Floyd and other police-related deaths gather after dark near the RaceTrac convenience store and gas station, before walking to the corner of S. Reitz Ave. and a closed-down Siegen Lane, facing there a line of East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies lined up to keep them from entering an active roadway, before an agreement to peacefully disperse just before midnight, Monday, June 1, 2020 in Baton Rouge.