Sheriff's deputies arrested one person Monday night during a protest in a parking lot on Seigen Lane.
Durvin Vessell, 24, is facing counts of obstructing public passages and inciting a riot for allegedly urging protesters to move into the street during the event.
An estimated 300 people crowded at the Target parking lot Monday night protesting police brutality in the wake of the May 25 death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.
He died after a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes while Floyd was on the ground and handcuffed. The video of his death has widely been shared on social media since then and has led to protests and riots in several major cities.
Organizers of the Baton Rouge protest at Target Monday night repeatedly told the crowd their intent was peaceful, though Target employees boarded up the business's storefront.
Vessell's arrest report -- the only arrest reported by East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office officials after the event -- claims he stood in the bed of a truck and used a loudspeaker to tell the crowd "we didn't come here to be peaceful. We didn't come here to make them comfortable. Let's move this (expletive) to the road."
It's illegal for protesters to obstruct the roadway.
The report claims Vessell, a Baton Rouge resident, led protesters to the roadway and remained there, despite law enforcement commands to disperse, and he was arrested. The protest peacefully dispersed before midnight Monday.
Records show Vessell was at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as of Tuesday afternoon.