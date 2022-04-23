The teenage victim in a shooting at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments Friday evening was killed as she tried to leave the complex after a fight, Baton Rouge police said.
According to BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, Alashia Collins, 17, was involved in a fight at the apartments and was shot as she tried to get away in a car. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.
Authorities arrested Joshua London, 23, and Queriana Richard, 20, and booked them into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. London faces one count of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, while Richard faces a count of obstruction of justice.
McKneely said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.