Why are so many buildings in our city left for years like this one on Florida Street?
Mark A. Armstrong, chief communications officer for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, says: "We continuously work to improve our blight remediation efforts such as through our blight court. We want to exhaust all avenues for the private property owner to remediate their property in a responsible manner, and not at taxpayers’ expense.
"It does take time, but we are seeing quicker results with our new processes. A community committed to reducing blight will get action. Thank you for your concern."
About that tint
Why have the Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office put dark tint in all their marked patrol vehicles’ windows?
Savannah K. Jones, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, answers this one for us:
"Most law enforcement across the country typically tint the windows of their patrol vehicles for numerous security reasons including officer safety.
"In Louisiana the law pertaining to this is LRS 32:361.1 section D (4). You can read the statute in its entirety here: https://law.justia.com/codes/louisiana/2011/rs/title32/rs32-361-1/