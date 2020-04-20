Once impossible to detect, scientists with LIGO in Livingston Parish routinely detect gravitational waves these days, almost all of them emanating from ancient collisions of black holes.
A year ago, though, the researchers in Livingston along with scientists in Washington state and in Italy monitored something a bit different than what they’d observed before.
Previous collisions involved black holes roughly the same size. But what they monitored on April 12, 2019 was the merger of a black hole 30 times the mass of our Sun with one barely a fourth the size of the other black hole.
When these mismatched black holes spiraled into each other, merging as one some 2.3 billion years ago, they created ripples in the fabric of space-time just as other black hole collisions do. These waves included waves LIGO and other observatories are now familiar with, but also ones that were subtly different. These additional signals manifested higher waveforms, described as “harmonics,” akin to the overtones produced by musical instruments.
The harmonics are predicted by Einstein’s theory of general relativity, providing additional confirmation of the validity of the theory.
The news of the mismatched black hole collision and what it produced was announced Monday by LIGO Livingston, as well as its sister LIGO observatory in Hanford, Washington. LIGO stands for Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory. Also proclaiming the discovery Monday was another participant, VIRGO, an observatory near Pisa, Italy where scientists from six European countries collaborate.
The discovery was shared at a virtual presentation this past weekend during a conference of the American Physical Society and is part of forthcoming paper in a scientific journal.
LIGO Livingson upgraded its instruments right before the April 12, 2019 black hole collision. It was the third upgrade of its interferometer in five years.
The first upgrade, completed in 2015, was key to making possible the first ever observation of a gravitational wave that September. Einstein had predicted the existence of such waves, but no one had previously detected one. Scientists who worked on that effort were rewarded with the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics.
“If you improve the sensitivity (of the interferometer) by a factor of two, you see twice as far out and you see eight times as much space,” explained Joe Giami, site director of LIGO Livingston, which is a joint venture of LSU and CalTech.
Before September 2015, LIGO’s instruments just weren’t sensitive enough to detect these waves.
“I went for decades without ever seeing one,” Giami said.
Each upgrade has revealed more and more of these violent collisions and has allowed scientists to see farther back in time.
The April 12, 2019 black hole collision stuck out for Giami because the special waves it produced allowed scientists to pinpoint more precisely where and when it occurred. The absence of light makes black holes among the hardest cosmic phenomena to detect.
“With black holes, there are no optical observations possible because it’s black,” he said.
The gravitational waves can be hard to interpret. The “harmonics” observed a year ago make clearer the spiral pattern with which the smaller black hole was drawn into the orbit of the larger one.
Giami said even small improvements in measurement make a difference in trying to nail down events that occurred billions of years ago.
“It constrains that angle of incidence a little and that gives us slightly more precision,” Giami said.