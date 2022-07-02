Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Darryl Anderson, 35, 03633 Conrad St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, speeding and driver's license not on person
- Matthew Clement, 25, 24860 Plantation Ave., Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.
- Quincy Downing, 29, 5500 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless driving and simple obstruction of a highway.
- Landon Williams, 20, 5277 Eastbay Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.