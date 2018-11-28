The city-parish's Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control office is on thin ice with the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council, which has chastised the department's proposed spending in two consecutive meetings.
"It just raises a red flag for me," Metro Councilman Dwight Hudson said Nov. 14.
"It's not a red flag; it's like a cannon going off. ... Every item that comes before this council for Mosquito Abatement, I'll be voting against it," Metro Councilman Scott Wilson replied.
The department won a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this year to buy a tire shredder to help combat mosquitoes, which often lay their eggs in the stagnant water that collects in abandoned tires. The shredded material can be sold for construction material, but the CDC's $605,000 grant has turned into a $1.6 million project, and when council members saw their $995,000 bill, their reactions ranged from confused to furious.
Construction and direct costs are budgeted for $1.2 million, plus about $200,000 each for construction management and architectural services. Furthermore, the council learned that the department asked a firm to come up with those estimates and expects the same firm to bid on the project.
"I don't like the way this one smells," Wilson said at Wednesday's Council Meeting.
Department Director Todd Walker tried to explain his reasoning. He said the state had given him reason to believe it could put up $500,000, but now that may not happen.
His department recently moved into a new building and decided to ask the firm that performed that construction — Beard International — to quote him a project price. Another official who operates a tire shredder recommended that Walker keep the equipment inside, so they're looking to move it into the old Mosquito Control building by the airport.
However, the slab may not be sturdy enough to hold the shredder, nearby roads will need to be shored up to handle the truck traffic, and there will be other costs, Walker said.
"These cost estimates are way too high," Hudson said.
"All these frills may be a problem," Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks said.
"You need to pare down," Metro Councilman Trae Welch said.
Metro Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg was especially baffled by the $400,000 set away for construction management and architectural services.
"I didn't think it was that much," Walker had said at the Nov. 14 meeting.
Several members were especially leery that the firm coming up with the cost estimates were also expected to bid, but Walker was resolved. When previously asked if he planned on a bid from Beard, he replied:
"I'd like them to. I think they're best for the project."
Council members on Wednesday asked Walker if he had run the bids by anyone else, as they had previously encouraged. Walker replied that he had not, to their consternation.
Councilman Matt Watson told Walker to put both of them on an email chain with staff at the airport and the Department of Public Works to see how to get the costs down. Watson pushed hardest to get a tire shredder in the first place, and other council members said they'd like to see the program work.
They voted to give Walker 45 days to come back with a more palatable plan. Wilson was the sole no vote. He wanted to kill the project outright.