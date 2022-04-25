State, local and LSU officials gathered Monday to assure residents of Baton Rouge that the long-awaited University Lakes revitalization project is finally happening.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, standing on the shore of University Lake, announced that the first phase of the project is now fully funded after the Louisiana Watershed Initiative contributed $10 million through federal Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Funds.
“We are not going to let any more time than necessary get away from us because this is an important project as we restore the health of these six lakes,” Edwards said.
Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and LSU President William F. Tate IV each spoke of a strong partnership involving the state, the city-parish, the university and other Baton Rouge organizations that will allow the project to move forward this summer.
“Collaboration is what is making significant things happen in our city, in our parish and in our community,” Broome said.
This upcoming phase of rehab work will involve deepening and reshaping five of the six lakes — City Park, Erie, Crest, Campus and College — along with constructing new walking and biking paths and lighting. That work will also better protect the area from floods, giving the lakes the ability to hold more water from heavy rain. Construction on this phase will start in the summer, Edwards said.
LSU's Real Estate and Facilities Foundation is spearheading the project, which stems from a 2016 conceptual plan commissioned by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation that not only focused on rehabilitating the six lakes but revamping the recreational amenities around them.
The lakes are owned and operated by three entities. City Park Lake and Lake Erie, a small body of water to its east, are owned by the city-parish and maintained by Baton Rouge’s parks system, BREC. The other four lakes — Campus, College, Crest and University — are owned by LSU.
Tate called the lakes an asset for recruiting and retaining students and faculty — if the revitalization can be completed.
Their quality deteriorated over the years due to algae overgrowth, sediment buildup and a series of widespread fish deaths, which officials blame on shallow waters.
Local officials have spoken of revitalizing the lakes for more than a decade, but a lack of money hampered plans to make it a reality. Those efforts came to fruition in 2019 when it was announced nearly $50 million in federal, state and local funding had been cobbled together to finance the project.
Much of that money originally was to come from the state's capital outlay fund, officials said at the time. But, due to the pandemic, those funds became unavailable.
That forced officials to implement the project in phases as state and local leaders continue to procure more money as the economy recovers.
Monday’s funding announcement, along with previously committed money, ensures work on the project can begin in earnest, Edwards said.
“I don’t think you need me to tell you the lakes have lost their luster a little bit,” Edwards said. “There’s a lot of work that needs to happen, and it’s going to benefit wildlife, make it more beautiful and attractive … and help us with our flood control issues here in Baton Rouge.”
The officials also announced that New York-based Sevenson Environmental Services Inc. has been selected as a contractor for the project. Sevenson will lead construction while working with project designers Sasaki Associates Inc. and Stantec Consulting Services Inc., which were hired last year.
The first phase of the project will be completed by December 2023, BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said; the second phase, dredging University Lake, will begin once enough funding is secured.