Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Donaldsonville man on misdemeanor animal cruelty counts after a complaint about dogs living in substandard conditions outside a home off La. 621.
Deputies found several pit bulls chained and padlocked in the front and back yards of the home on Forest Heights Road during cold weather, Donovan Jackson, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, confirmed Sunday.
Deputies had learned about the complaint after a local news web site reported allegations posted on Facebook about the home and the dogs to Sheriff Bobby Webre.
Deputies who went to the Gonzales-area home were unable contact the owner, later determined to be Frank L. Bell Jr., and called out parish Animal Control.
Jackson said that, after the dogs were evaluated and deputies still had no contact from the owner, the pit bulls were removed from the home and transferred to the parish animal shelter, Cara's House.
Later, deputies confirmed that Bell, 32, owned the Gonzales- area home. They siad Bell told them the dogs were his.
He was booked Thursday on four misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and released without bail, online jail records say.
On Facebook, Cara's House reported the dogs will not be available for adoption until after a legal process occurs to remove them from Bell's ownership.
The dogs will remain at the shelter until they can be adopted, shelter officials said.