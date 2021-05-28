Moldy furniture, floorboards, carpet and other items from inside gutted homes lined the streets of the Morning Glen subdivision Thursday afternoon while the whir of heavy machinery echoed through the streets.
Sharita Thibodeaux — a 41-year-old who bought a house in the neighborhood just months before last week’s heavy rains flooded it with a foot of water — expressed relief while watching one of the first debris-removal trucks on her street begin to make a dent in the large piles of trash.
“It’s great to see,” said Thibodeaux, who’s staying in a hotel but ventured back to her house Thursday to add more water-damaged items to the pile in her lawn. “Every time we come here and see (the debris piles), it’s just depressing.”
Homes in the neighborhood hadn’t flooded in recent memory until last week’s storms dumped nearly 14 inches of rain in a few hours over the southeastern part of the parish, where Morning Glen lies.
Morning Glen residents were among the first in the parish to see a fleet of massive trucks equipped with metal claws to grab debris from the roadsides enter their neighborhood, as the city-parish’s cleanup began in earnest Thursday.
During Metro Council’s meeting Wednesday, Director of Environmental Services Richard Speer told local elected officials that three debris removal trucks would be dispatched to Morning Glen the following day. Residents can expect the effort to pick up steam from there, as more trucks and crews from the city-parish’s contracted debris removal company, DRC Emergency Services, would arrive over the weekend, he said.
“We’re going to have additional trucks arriving, … get those checked in and start pouring those into different zones to try to get all the debris picked up as quickly as possible,” Speer said. “I’m urging everybody in the public to get their debris out to the curb as quickly as possible.”
Even if residents haven’t placed all the debris from their home on their curb by the time pickup crews come by, Speer promised “at least two passes” through every neighborhood affected by flooding.
When asked by council members, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome didn’t commit to a timeline for when the work would be finished. But she assured residents that pickup efforts wouldn’t halt until all the debris is collected.
While hurricane season doesn’t begin until Tuesday, this is already the second time this year the city-parish’s debris removal services have been needed. The first came after a deep freeze gripped much of the South in February.
City-parish leaders have doubled down on the service after residents flooded the local 3-1-1 line with complaints that debris remained in their yard for more than a month after Hurricane Delta passed through the region in October. Officials at the time pointed to a record-breaking hurricane season in Louisiana that stretched the resources of debris removal companies across the Gulf Coast.
“We want to help our citizens,” Broome told the council Wednesday. “That’s the ultimate goal in recovery.”
For those awaiting federal money to aid with recovery, city-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Clay Rives told the council that Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office is expected to submit a federal disaster declaration request to President Joe Biden next week.
Full recovery is still a long way away in Morning Glen.
But residents said the arrival of debris-hauling trucks marked one of the first steps back to normal.
Sean Deen, 33, and several of his neighbors said people have been picking through the trash piles in the evenings, creating a larger mess.
“I’m feeling optimistic that we’re going to get (the debris) out of here,” he said. “It’s fantastic that they’re in here already cleaning up so people can stop coming through here and rummaging through the garbage.”