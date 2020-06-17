The search for the next superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system that began last summer is coming to a close Thursday night when the School Board chooses between the two out-of-state educators who are finalists for the post.

Also Thursday, the board will take up a resolution calling for the superintendent to convene a special committee to come up with new names for Lee High School, which has been under attack for years for its association with Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

The meeting is set to start at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Professional Development Center, 3000 N. Sherwood Forest Drive. It will be conducted in person and virtually.

Leslie Brown, 62, and Nakia Towns, 46, were named as finalists on May 21, emerging from a field of 24 applicants. They sat down for interviews before the School Board on June 11. Those interviews capped three days of visits, interviews with small groups as well as a public town hall meeting where they sat side by side.

Board member Dadrius Lanus said on Wednesday that he is supporting Towns, who serves as chief of staff for Hamilton County, Tenn. public schools.

“I think just right now and for what we need, Dr. Towns is the one,” Lanus said.

Lanus, however, said the board looks to be evenly split between support for Towns and support for Brown, who is chief of portfolio services for Broward County, Fla., and he expects one of the nine board members to break the tie Thursday night.

The renewed push to rename Lee High landed key support Wednesday when the Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced its support.

“Renaming this school is the right thing to do,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC. “Inclusive communities start with inclusive schools, in which every student is welcomed to an environment conducive to learning. A school named in honor of a historical figure whose actions sought to preserve and perpetuate subjugation of Black Americans has no place in an inclusive community. We stand in favor of righting this historical wrong and urge the EBR School Board to take action on this issue.”

Several prominent education reform groups have launched an online petition seeking to rename the high school.

Lanus, who requested renaming the school in a June 9 letter, said the votes are there to advance the resolution and that Superintendent Warren Drake is agreeable to quickly convening a school renaming committee.

“I can’t see any other reason why any board member wouldn’t support it at this point, because it’s gonna happen,” said Lanus.

The resolution Thursday night requests that two representatives each be selected from the student body, the community in which the school is located, employees of the school system and the School Board. That committee would hold a public meeting before July 9 and come up with three alternative names.

Drake would then recommend one of those suggestions to the board. The board could either accept that recommendation, come up with a new name or make no change at all.

In 2016, parents at the prominent magnet school asked for a modest change to the school’s name. They just wanted to add the word “Magnet” to make it “Lee Magnet High School,” similar to Baton Rouge Magnet High.

The high school then was nearing the completion of a $54.7 million demolition and reconstruction. Several board members balked at adding “Magnet,” saying it would cost $250,000 to replace the school’s large name plate on its new Commons Building.

Several black leaders in town, however, urged the board to go further and made an unsuccessful push to drop any mention of Lee in the school’s name.

The superintendent search has moved fast since it was put on on hold for several weeks thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. Two in-house school administrators, Adam Smith and Quentina Timoll, did not make the finalist cut, nor did a prominent out-of-state candidate, Marshall Tuck of Los Angeles, who was strongly promoted by a few business and community leaders. Timoll days later accepted a job as chief of staff to incoming Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley.

The person selected Thursday night would replace outgoing Superintendent Warren Drake, whose contract ends June 30. To ease the transition, the board plans on Thursday to extend Drake’s contract a month so he can help the new superintendent get ready for the new school year, which starts Aug. 6.

The board also plans to revise its superintendent qualifications policy, removing old language that no longer conforms with state law. State law, however, has consequences if Towns is chosen.

Towns, who has not worked before as a classroom teacher, is a non-traditional candidate. She left a career in corporate America in 2010 for a job as a school administrator in Knoxville and has remained in education ever since.

If selected, state law requires that she, within 120 days of starting, hire a chief academic officer who possesses all the traditional credentials of a school superintendent in Louisiana.