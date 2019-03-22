GONZALES — Almost 12 years to the day that a Gonzales man shot his girlfriend once in the head, an Ascension Parish jury convicted him in her murder following years of delays over the man's mental fitness to stand trial.
Jamie Lynn Marshall, 40, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of 23-year-old Terri Herndon of Gonzales on March 20, 2007, prosecutors in Ascension Parish said Friday.
At the time of the slaying, prosecutors said, Marshall, then 28, confessed to the shooting, telling sheriff's detectives that he had been on drugs for several days, had had a dispute with Herndon and, after talking things over with her, shot her when he wanted to go to bed.
Marshall had long ago been found competent at the time of the slaying, prosecutors said, but he had been sent back and forth between the parish jail and state mental health custody as doctors found he couldn't assist in his trial.
Doctors reported last month that Marshall was now able to aid in his defense and was found competent to stand trial this week, a spokesman for prosecutors said.
After 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday evening, jurors convicted Marshall on the second-degree murder count following the two-day trial at the Parish Courthouse Annex in Gonzales, prosecutors said. The conviction brings a mandatory life sentence.
At trial, Marshall's defense attorneys argued that their client had been on methamphetamine for several days and was unable to form the specific intent to kill or cause great harm to Herndon, prosecutors said.
Two days before the trial began, Marshall rejected a plea deal offered by Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty, in which Marshall could have pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter. Conviction on a manslaughter count brings no more than 40 years in state prison.
Sheriff's deputies found Herndon in her Gonzales home on March 20, 2007, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head with only Marshall and two children in the home.
Detectives found Marshall, who had called 911, was acting strangely. He told them initially that he could not remember what had happened after taking drugs for several days, prosecutors said.
Detectives found a .40 caliber gun and a shell casing next to Herndon that Marshall said were his. He later confessed to the slaying.
Judge Alvin Turner Jr. of the 23rd Judicial District Court deferred sentencing pending a pre-sentencing investigation.
Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for District Attorney Ricky Babin, said that unanimous jury verdicts now required in Louisiana after voters approved a constitutional amendment last fall does not apply to the 12-year-old case.
Blaine Hebert, one of Marshall's defense attorneys, wasn't immediately available for comment Friday.