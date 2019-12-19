Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning on Pen Street.
The fire was reported around 4:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of Pen Street, located between I-110 and N. Acadian Thruway.
A BRFD spokesperson said firefighters arrived on scene and found the blaze coming from a wall in the living room.
The fire was contained in under 30 minutes and did not spread to any other parts of the home.
Investigators say the fire started from an electrical short. Power to the house was safely turned off by Entergy.
No injuries were reported.