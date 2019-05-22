File photo of EBR garbage pickup

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is calling the city-parish's trash and recycling company to account for itself at Wednesday afternoon's meeting.

Online parish 311 records show more than 3,500 complaints about missed recycling collection and nearly 6,000 concerning missed garbage collection so far this year.

Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis has asked Republic Services to discuss missed pick-ups. The 311 call center will also present on the complaints they've received.

Other topics at Wednesday afternoon's meeting include extended Sunday bar hours, hiring a lawyer to manage municipal bonds and funding to refurbish a Main Street building for the Council on Aging.

The council meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the third floor of City Hall, 222 St. Louis St.

