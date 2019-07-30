Although its online survey doesn't specify it, LSU expects a Louisiana-brewed beer to be among the options when alcohol is served in public areas of Tiger Stadium this fall.

"We're going to have a local selection. That's why the survey was sent out," said Robert Munson, LSU senior associate athletic director for external communications.

The survey includes nationally known options such as Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and Bud Light, the Belgian brand Stella, Houston-brewed Karbach Love Street, plus spiked seltzer and "other beer" categories, inviting fans to rate on a 1-5 scale their likelihood of buying those options. Those who want specify a favorite can do that in the comments section at the end of the survey, Munson said.

Munson said there are more than 50 Louisiana breweries, making a more detailed survey impractical.

"What we wanted to do was allow people the freedom to put whatever they want in addition to the big offerings that are standard fare," he said.