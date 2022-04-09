Louisiana State University suspended one of its fraternities after a probe into hazing allegations found that the organization engaged in numerous “Hell Week” activities between 2017 and 2020, including an instance in which some members kidnapped and assaulted one of their own.
According to a letter provided to The Advocate that was sent to the fraternity by LSU’s Division of Student Affairs, the school suspended its Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter through May 31, 2023, after it found the organization forced pledges to engage in “various levels of personal servitude,” including having them run errands, buy food and clean members’ homes and cars. Pledges were also forced to eat condiments and do line-ups and calisthenics, the document says.
The letter, which was dated March 24, also claims that on Oct. 18, 2020, a “large group” of individuals “kidnapped and assaulted an active member” of the fraternity during a traditional initiation practice.
As a result, the school determined that Sigma Alpha Epsilon “violated the policies of coercive behavior, endangerment and hazing,” wrote Kyrsti Wyatt, assistant director of LSU’s Student Advocacy and Accountability Office.
Louisiana state law requires that hazing policy violations result in automatic suspension.
During its suspension, the fraternity will be prohibited from meeting on campus and hosting or participating in social or university events or activities. It will also be banned from soliciting or initiating new members.
Due to the severity of the violations, Wyatt said the organization will enter a two-year "disciplinary probation" from June 1, 2023, through May 31, 2025. Before returning to campus, members must meet a number of requirements, including convening with the Office of the Dean of Students to develop a two-year plan to "ensure the chapter's successful reintegration into LSU's Greek community."
"Successful development of the plan is a prerequisite for Sigma Alpha Epsilon's reinstatement as a registered student organization," she said. Wyatt noted that the organization had three days to decline the outcome of the letter and request that the case be reheard by a University Hearing Panel.
It was not clear if the fraternity tried to appeal the letter.
Wyatt also noted that throughout the investigation, fraternity members “continually provided false or misleading information” to police and SAA. However, she said other mitigating factors helped determine the length of the suspension, including the amount of time that had passed since the allegations took place, as well as the chapter’s “high level of collaboration” with the university in other areas of Greek life.
Representatives for LSU’s Interfraternity Council and Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s national chapter did not respond to requests for comment.
Current residents of the fraternity house must leave the property by May 15.
Sigma Alpha Epsilon has a checkered history when it comes to hazing allegations.
In 1997, the organization was kicked off campus for a minimum of four years after 20-year-old member Ben Wynne died after a night of heavy drinking with his fraternity brothers on pledge night.
Reports from the time say Wynne had consumed more than two dozen alcoholic beverages throughout the course of the evening, including Jägermeister, Crown Royal and 151-proof rum.
A decade after that suspension was lifted, SAE was again booted from school grounds in 2012 after reports of hazing, sexual harassment and sexual misconduct surfaced. According to a 2020 report by the Advocate, fraternity members were found to have carried on a tradition that involved the “painting of the lions located in front of the chapter house as a result of taking the virginity of a sorority woman.”
As of Saturday, the organization’s profile on the LSU website listed Sigma Alpha Epsilon as still under “disciplinary probation,” with the most recent documented incident referring to an off-campus “failure to comply” violation that took place in fall 2020.
Although the site does not include details about disciplinary issues, it did note that the group was placed on probation from Feb. 12 through Dec. 31, 2021.
As part of its previous punishment, the chapter was barred from hosting any social events with alcohol prior to April 1, 2021, and all executive board members were required to attend an SAE officer training and safe event planning course by Jan. 28 of that year, according to an enhancement plan available on the school’s website.
The plan states that the chapter was also required to amend a by-law to expand its judicial board from four to eight members, as well as hold bi-monthly meetings with an advisor present in order to “address behavioral issues within the chapter."