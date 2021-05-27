The Amite River, Amite River Diversion Canal, Tickfaw River and all other waterways in Ascension and Livingston parishes will reopen 6 a.m. Friday, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
Officials in both parishes announced Thursday afternoon that the waterways would be reopened early Friday after they were closed the morning of May 18.
Intense, heavy rain that dropped upwards of 14 inches in less than 24 hours early last week caused flash flooding and quickly led waterways to rise.
Brandi Janes, Livingston homeland security director, said water levels are expected to have dropped down to safe enough levels by Friday morning.
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment made a similar announcement Thursday.
Ascension and Livingston share the Amite River and Amite Diversion Canal. Both are popular boating areas on the weekend and during holidays.
The parishes previously closed waterways last month, also due to heavy rains.
Officials in Ascension warned boaters to be "mindful of areas where high water remains, passing structures at idle-only speed, and to also be alert for floating debris and submerged objects."