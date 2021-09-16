The Livingston Parish School Board approved a raise for all full-time school employees, including an annual pay bump and a one-time stipend that will go out Oct. 7.
Superintendent Joe Murphy said certified employees get a $1,000 annual pay increase, and classified employees get a $500 bump. On top of that, all full-time employees will receive a stipend of $750, and part-time employees get a stipend based on their job status.
A $7.3 million taxpayer-funded increase in the school district’s general opening budget for the 2021-22 school year made these raises possible, according to Livingston Parish School Finance Director Kim Stewart.
Murphy thanked his employees in a press release announcing the raises.
“I want to tell each person that I would pay you one-hundred times more if I could,” Murphy said. “I want you to know that I see you, our board members see you and our community sees you.”
The annual increase and stipend will go out to employees on Oct. 7, and the recurring raise is built into the salary schedule that starts July 1 next year.
“There is no question that Livingston Parish Public School employees are most deserving of these pay increases. Our people show themselves each day to be dedicated professionals who put our children first, no matter what circumstance or obstacle presents itself,” Murphy said.
In February 2021, full-time employees in the school district got a $1,000 stipend. In July, the state legislature gave certified and classified employees annual pay increases.
“We have been blessed to be able to reinvest in our employees at this time, but more is needed,” Murphy said. “We will continue to make every effort to better compensate all our employees so we can attract and retain a qualified and experienced workforce for the continued benefit of our students and greater community.”