One person was injured and a major road was closed after a train derailment Wednesday morning on Thomas Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Road is closed from Scenic Highway to Plank Road after a train derailed and collided with an 18-wheeler, EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Authorities did not give details about what caused the train to leave the tracks.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was injured. Authorities said he was able to get out of the truck after the crash and was taken to the hospital. No other information about his condition was available.
The train was blocking Highway 19, with one car off the tracks and another partially derailed, officials said.
No other information is currently available.
