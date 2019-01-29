Fifteen East Baton Rouge agencies have received portions of $7.3 million in federal grants, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Tuesday.
The financing from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development must be used to help low- and moderate-income households secure shelter, employment skills and other basic needs, the mayor's office wrote in a news release.
Organizations that provide housing and services for people with HIV and AIDS will split $2.5 million. Another $1.4 will go toward affordable housing and increased homeownership among low and very-low income households. $246,000 will pay for homelessness prevention and support local shelters, the release states.
The remaining $3.1 million will be shared among community development agencies which meet a variety of needs, according to the mayor's office.
The Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, Inc., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance, SBP Rebuild Baton Rouge, St. Vincent de Paul Society, The Walls Project and Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation will all split that pot.