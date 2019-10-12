Republican Paula Davis won a second term of office for State House District 69 on Saturday, taking the post by a 4-to-1 margin.
Davis faced challenger Ryan Lee, a Libertarian who was making his first run at public office. The district covers a portion of southeastern East Baton Rouge Parish.
In her first term, Davis backed House Bill 10 in a June 2018 special session that ended three years of legislative deadlock over the state budget. It enacted a 4.45% sales tax rate effective through June 2025.
Davis will be looking at infrastructure and traffic solutions, in her second term, she said.
She said she'd support a call for a limited constitutional convention that would look at how the state creates its budget, especially the funds dedicated to agencies.
"Right now, too much is dedicated to agencies, with the result that budget cuts come in education and health care," Davis said. "Everything else is protected."
___
PAULA DAVIS
AGE: 45
RESIDES: Baton Rouge, Country Club View
EDUCATION: Graduated from Breaux Bridge High School; bachelor of arts in political science, LSU
PROFESSIONAL: commercial real estate agent
POLITICAL: Republican. State representative since 2015.