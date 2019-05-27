Two people are in critical condition at a Baton Rouge area hospital after they were hit by a passing vehicle on Interstate 10 while trying to check on the driver of a crashed 18-wheeler, according to a WBRZ-TV report.
The accident reportedly happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on I-10 East near I-110. An 18-wheeler crashed into a wall along the interstate after the 18-wheeler and a car with two people inside collided.
The duo inside the car got out to check on the driver on the 18-wheeler, according to the report, and were struck by a passing vehicle.
The report said the two are in critical condition.
More details to come.