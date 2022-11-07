As part of a nationwide effort to honor veterans, the Ascension Parish government will illuminate its governmental building on Worthey Street in Gonzales with green lights — symbolizing hope, renewal and well-being — through the rest of the week.
The national Operation Green Light initiative built around the Veterans Day holiday works to raise awareness of the challenges faced by many veterans, as well as the resources available to them and their families.
"For more than 20 years, members of our armed forces have been fighting to keep America safe as part of the Global War on Terror," Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said in a statement this week.
"For so many, this service has left invisible wounds that take a lifetime to heal," Cointment said. "We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered."
The parish encourages residents and businesses to join the initiative by changing the light bulb in the entryway of their home or business to a green bulb, and display it through Saturday.
Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLightAP