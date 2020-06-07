The following have announced closures or delayed services on Monday due to tropical storm Cristobal:
- Republic Services will continue with normal trash collection Monday in East Baton Rouge on a delayed start time.
- East Baton Rouge City-Parish buildings will be closed. The East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Operations Center will be staffed 24 hours a day for the duration of the storm. For more information, visit www.redstickready.com, follow @RedStickReady on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and download the Red Stick Ready mobile application, which is free on Apple and Android devices. Sign up to receive text alerts by texting REDSTICKREADY to (225)243-9991.
- LSU campus will be closed; all remote and online classes will be held as planned.
- Southern University Baton Rouge, Southern University Ag Center and Southern University Law Center will be closed; remote and online classes will continue as scheduled.
- East Baton Rouge schools and office sites will be closed. Employees are encouraged to telework. The grab-n-go meal service and all athletic events/practices are canceled; meal service will resume Tuesday.
- All East Baton Rouge Parish Library locations will be closed; the free digital library remains open at www.ebrpl.com/DigitalLibrary.
- City of Baker School System is closed Monday.