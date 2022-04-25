The suspect who shot at police responding to a 911 call on Sunday night was booked into Parish Prison after being released from the hospital Monday, Baton Rouge Police said.
The suspect, Neco Matthews, was injured by a K-9 officer when he was taken into custody.
When two police officers in separate patrol units responded Sunday night to a call about a disturbance involving someone with a gun at 4670 Plank Road, Matthews began firing at them when they got out of their patrol units. Neither officer was injured, though gunfire struck one of their vehicles, police said.
Matthews fled and was later taken into custody in a nearby wooded area. Baton Rouge Police said.
Matthews, 50, of the 800 block of Meadow Glen Avenue in Zachary, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated damage to property, resisting an officer, illegal use of a weapon, injuring a police animal and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.