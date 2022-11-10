Central voters pushed out their mayor but kept much of the City Council in place four years after electing a new leader and almost entirely new council in response to the city's slow recovery from the 2016 floods.
The defeat of Mayor David Barrow to Mayor Pro Tem Wade Evans by nearly 20 percentage points on Tuesday represents a shakeup in the 17-year-old city's leadership, although the change will not be nearly as sweeping or contentious as the 2018 election that brought Barrow into office.
Six of the council's seven members will have served on the body previously and Evans brings his experience on the council into the mayor's office.
"We have the opportunity with the council that's going to be seated Jan. 1 and me as the mayor to implement some of the plans we've been wanting to push forward on," Evans said.
Kim Fralick was one of the council members defeated in 2018, and she will return to the council after winning the District 3 election by just 65 votes, according to complete but unofficial results. District 2 Councilman Joshua Roy will change roles on the council after winning the at-large seat vacated by Evans.
Jack Lavergne III will now represent District 2 and become the council's only fresh face after winning his election by 188 votes, according to unofficial results.
Evans hopes to prioritize the improvement of city roads and drainage work in Central by identifying money in the budget that can be moved around to fund the two priorities, he said.
That will be easier to accomplish because of Evans' experience with the current council and good relationship with Barrow, the outgoing mayor, Evans said.
"The transition is not going to be a problem," Barrow said. "Good transition is good for the city."
Barrow has been a member of Central's government for most of its existence, working as chief administrative officer from 2007 to 2015 before becoming mayor in 2018. Barrow said he's ready to step aside and that the city has come a long way since first incorporating.
"Now, the city is here," Barrow said. "The city has some stability in it now, and that’s the big difference from where we were when we started."
Central's police chief, Roger Corcoran, will also remain in place for a second term after winning reelection by about 17 percentage points over former police chief James Salsbury, whom Corcoran defeated in 2018.
"We keep our community safe," Corcoran said. "People aren't going to move to a community that isn't safe. That's what we've been doing my last term, and we're going to build on that this term. The community of Central has seen that."
Keeping neighboring Baton Rouge's high violent crime rate from spilling into Central will be Corcoran's top priority through expanding the police department further. Corcoran said he has a good relationship with Mayor-elect Evans and most of the council and hopes to use that to make Central's police department full time by the end of his upcoming term.
"We're going to work together because the mayor and the police chief have to work together," Corcoran said. "The council and the police chief have to work together. It takes all of us to do this."