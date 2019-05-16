GONZALES — Ascension Parish government agreed Thursday to start exclusive negotiations with a private partnership promising the sewer operations, engineering and financing expertise to bring a long-sought regional waste treatment system to the parish.
Ascension Sewer LLC, whose partners include a $2 billion private equity group founded by former Shaw Group CEO Jim Bernhard, is proposing to spend $225 million to build a first phase system for 16,000 new and existing customers in Prairieville, Dutchtown and northern Gonzales.
The initial step by the Parish Council Thursday represents yet another foray at consolidating the parish's dispersed and often inadequate sewer infrastructure in the face of tightening water quality regulations on the impaired Bayou Manchac and other waterways that receive treated sewer effluent.
The agreement also represents the third time in eight years that the parish has tried a public-private partnership to build and finance the massive system with private capital in a bid to keep rates down and avoid needing added financial support through new taxes.
Two other efforts, with Integra Water in 2011, and the Ascension Environmental partnership in 2015, ended in failure.
Under the new deal that backers hope can be fully negotiated over the next 90 days, Ascension Sewer would finance, build, operate and maintain the future system and recoup its investment over 30 years of sewer rates.
But the agreement approved Thursday also locks the parish into exclusive negotiations for two years with Ascension Sewer without any sort of initial request for proposals.
Some residents have question the need for such a long exclusive period but backers say they need it to ensure good faith negotiations on a deal they could spend up to $2 million to develop.
Parish officials also previously told a council committee that the District Attorney's office review the negotiation deal and did find any sort of proposal process was necessary because the parish would spend no money on Ascension Sewer.
Bernhard Capital Management Partners LLP, GSA Consulting Engineers, Hartman Engineering and Ascension Wastewater Treatment are the partners in Ascension Sewer.
Backers say they will be able to finance the program with sewer rates comparable with what residents already pay in Ascension or Baton Rouge. The plan also leaves the rate setting authority with the Parish Council. Earlier plans that the council rejected in years past had required the council to back minimum rate increases to ensure the private backers earned a return.
The council voted 10-0 to agree to start negotiations with Ascension Sewer Thursday and also seek proposals for a firm to help vet the proposal's financing. Only Councilman Benny Johnson was absent due to work obligations but has previously voiced his support for trying to negotiate a deal.
The new plan, which needs a construction and operation agreement worked out to become final, would build a new 5 million gallon per day plant off La. 73 and near River Road to discharge wastewater to the Mississippi, which is where state regulators preferred treated wastewater should be dumped.
A key to all of the sewer partnership deals through the years has been Ascension Wastewater Treatment, the leading private sewer provider in the parish and a critical source of rate-paying customers for any parish system.
Ascension Wastewater backed out of the two earlier deals but is a partner in this one again.
If the parish government and Ascension Sewer do reach an agreement, thousands of Ascension Wastewater customers would no longer have their rates set by the state Public Service Commission in Baton Rouge but the Parish Council in Gonzales or Donaldsonville.
An east bank parish utilities district would also own all of Ascension Wastewater's infrastructure.