BREC lifeguard Tyreik Rivers, 17, left, watches as Baton Rouge's Kaleb Shanklin, 12, tries the new 'Shockwave,' Louisiana’s only surfing simulator, Saturday, April 22, 2017, during a kickoff celebration for new amenities at BREC's Liberty Lagoon.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Liberty Lagoon Waterpark will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to an equipment failure, the Baton Rouge Recreation and Park Commission said Friday.

The temporary closure happens to fall on a weekend when scattered thunderstorms are expected that would likely have discouraged Liberty Lagoon visits anyway.

This month, the water park returned to off-season operating hours of 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.  

Liberty Lagoon, located on more than three acres on Lobdell Avenue, is expected to reopen next weekend, Aug. 24-25, BREC said. 

