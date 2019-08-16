Liberty Lagoon Waterpark will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to an equipment failure, the Baton Rouge Recreation and Park Commission said Friday.
The temporary closure happens to fall on a weekend when scattered thunderstorms are expected that would likely have discouraged Liberty Lagoon visits anyway.
This month, the water park returned to off-season operating hours of 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Liberty Lagoon, located on more than three acres on Lobdell Avenue, is expected to reopen next weekend, Aug. 24-25, BREC said.