At least a dozen different developments in the East Baton Rouge flood plain will be considered by the city-parish Planning Commission Monday, continuing a recent surge of project proposals in flood-prone areas since local leaders began talking about tightening regulations after flooding in May.

Twenty-two projects located partially or completely in FEMA-designated Special Flood Hazard Areas went before the commission over the course of five meetings this year through May, according to Planning Commission records.

More than 50 projects have been submitted by developers in the four months since as neighboring parishes imposed building moratoriums and the city-parish government debated an ordinance to temporarily strengthen its own drainage regulations for developments in floodplains. The ordinance was unanimously approved by Metro Council earlier this month and went into effect Saturday.

The new regulations won’t apply to the projects being considered on Monday because they were submitted before the ordinance went into effect.

Debates around development in the floodplain began after the region experienced severe flooding in mid May that damaged more than 1,000 homes in the parish. Soon after the flooding, residents began pushing local leaders to temporarily halt new development in the parish until stricter, permanent drainage regulations could be considered.

Planning Commission Director Ryan Holcomb called the number of projects considered by the commission over the course of the summer “typical,” although the months of June, July and September saw more projects within the floodplain considered and approved than any single month in nearly four years, according to data compiled by the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations.

Building in the floodplain can be unavoidable because nearly half the parish lies in a FEMA floodplain, Holcomb said.

The projects before the commission on Monday vary in scope and size and will still be subject to local, state and federal regulations Holcomb said. The commission has not recommended denying any of the projects up for consideration.

“They still very much have to meet or exceed the current requirements that have been improved and strengthened throughout the years,” Holcomb said.

The surge in proposed development has prompted outcry from local organizations and homeowners.

The local chapter of environmentalist advocacy nonprofit Sierra Club called the number of projects up for approval “alarming.”

“The size of the projects varies, but their cumulative impacts are the most relevant point for ongoing loss of the natural floodplain in EBR Parish,” Baton Rouge Sierra Club Executive Committee member Angelle Bradford said.

Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet, who sponsored the ordinance that temporarily tightened drainage rules, said a number of factors could be driving the surge in floodplain development. Ongoing economic recovery from the COVID pandemic could be causing the uptick, Gaudet speculated.

“I understand the numbers, but oftentimes when it comes to economic factors and trends, I think there are a number of contributing factors,” he said.

Gaudet also emphasized the temporary nature of the restrictions, looking ahead to permanent regulations that will be considered by the council later this year.

The ordinance is tied to the creation of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s Stormwater Master Plan, with the intention of giving city-parish officials time to complete and review the plan before the ordinance expires in 12 months, according to the legislation.

The plan is expected to provide a roadmap on how to best limit flooding in East Baton Rouge and serve as a blueprint for future anti-flooding measures.

Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations President Ed Lagucki, who opposed Gaudet’s ordinance because his organization wanted the measure to be stricter on developers, also said he wasn’t too concerned about the uptick in development because he’s looking ahead to the impending debate around the permanent measures tied to Stormwater Master Plan.

Lagucki intends to push local leaders to overhaul the city-parish rules governing development in floodplains.

“I'll be honest, the moratorium is kind of old news to me at this point,” Lagucki said. “My most important thing that I'm focusing on is we need to get on with a complete review of Chapter 15 of the (Unified Development Code).”

Lagucki, an engineer by trade, also agreed with Gaudet that the increase of floodplain developments could be in response to the pandemic recovery.

But Doug Daigle, a neighborhood activist who often speaks at Planning Commission and Metro Council meetings, said he doesn't care why development is surging in the floodplain.

“In a way, it doesn’t matter,” he said, “because it’s negative, however it’s happening.”