AT&T Louisiana President Bill Oliver died Monday in Tennessee, according to Acadian Ambulance Service Inc. CEO Richard Zuschlag.
Oliver was found dead in the parking lot of Wilson County Middle School in Lebanon, Tennessee on Monday morning, according to a report from WKRN-TV.
Police believe Oliver arrived at West Wilson Middle School’s parking lot likely to adjust something on his boat, WRKN reports. While making the adjustment, police said, Oliver fell from the boat causing fatal injuries. The report says a school employee found Oliver unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. and called for help.
"Bill was up at his home in Tennessee getting his house and boat ready for a family gathering this coming week," Zuschlag wrote in an email. "He was towing his boat to the shop when he pulled over on the side of the road to check on something inside the boat. While he was climbing up on the ladder of the boat, he slipped and fell and broke his leg. It is unclear whether he hit his head or had a heart attack, but he had died by the time the police arrived on scene.
"His oldest daughter Christie was in Tennessee with him and police arrived at their house to deliver the news. Carolyn is back in Baton Rouge and is understandably devastated."
Oliver, who served as king of the Washington Mardi Gras in 2004, began his career with AT&T in 1973. A native of Lake Charles, Oliver attended McNeese State University, where he majored in mathematics.
He had also worked as a longshoreman, sold packaged detergents for Proctor & Gamble, reported on local sporting events for a Lake Charles newspaper, according to news reports. He also served 21 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, having started with the ROTC in college.
He served as chairman of GNO Inc. and served on the boards of directors for several nonprofit organizations.