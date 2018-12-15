East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is basking in the glow of the election results for her $900 million roads improvement sales tax, a boost for a leader who some political analysts say hasn’t had a lot of significant successes to point to since taking office nearly two years ago.

The victory with the half-cent sales tax for road improvements comes after early stumbles by East Baton Rouge Parish's first black female mayor-president as she sought to gain her footing.

Now that she has proven her ability to garner bipartisan support and backing from heavy hitters in the business community to get the tax passed, Broome will have to execute her ambitious MovEBR road plan to the satisfaction of parish voters if she hopes to be re-elected in two years, analysts say.

"When you're talking about putting points on a scoreboard, this was a very significant win," said Southern University political science professor Albert Samuels.

But, Samuels said, voters will be watching how the road improvements plan is implemented, so it would be wise for her to have projects underway and be able to point to things that are happening.

Michael Beychok, who helped run Broome's mayoral campaign, said the road improvement plan fulfills one of the mayor-president's campaign promises. He also said he views passage of the roads tax as a vote of confidence from the public on her administration and leadership ability.

+3 Understanding why, how this latest roads tax won major support in traffic-weary Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome managed to flip voter sentiment for her roads improvement tax during Saturday's election in a lot of plac…

"Any political professional would have to say that a loss would have been discouraging; not just to her chances for re-election but to the administration as a whole," Beychok said.

Samuels added, "If it had (failed), it would have raised a lot of questions like: Is she the right messenger? "

Broome's tax proposal ended up succeeding in many areas where a previous attempt by the former administration failed. The tax passed by a vote of 61 percent in favor to just under 40 percent in favor in a special election on Dec. 8.

Broome struggled to deal with a string of early controversies in the days after she won election in 2016 to serve as the city-parish's top elected official.

One of the first was filling the key position of chief administrative officer. It took her four months before she hired Troy Bell in April 2017 following a national search.

Bell resigned just five days later after The Advocate uncovered issues on his résumé relating to his educational background and previous work history.

Another high-ranking member of Broome's administrative team resigned four months later after calls for investigations and accusations of mismanagement tied to the now-suspended Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination anti-gang initiative.

"You're only as good as the people you put around you," said Councilman Scott Wilson, who serves as mayor pro tem for the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.

Wilson has criticized the mayor in the past for decisions she made early on that he said negatively impacted his district.

Read the resignation letter: Top Mayor Broome aide who oversaw BRAVE leaving Sept. 1 One of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's top deputies and first hires is resigning from his post as assistant chief administrative officer.

"I'm not going to get into bashing her," Wilson said, "but I don't think the general public has a lot of trust in her or the council after some of this."

Broome was also criticized for aligning herself with Arthur "Silky Slim" Reed, a local activist who in July 2017 made disparaging comments at a Metro Council meeting against law enforcement in the wake of the 2016 police shootings in Baton Rouge.

At the time, Reed was under contract with the city-parish to serve as a "street counselor" for the BRAVE program.

Broome also had tapped Reed to join an advisory group she was putting together to improve community relations between the public and local police following the 2016 death of Alton Sterling, a black man who was fatally shot by a white Baton Rouge police officer.

Six months into her tenure, the mayor-president's call for the firing of of the officer who shot and killed Sterling drew sharp criticism from some quarters, while others praised it.

The same was the case when Broome followed through on a campaign promise to replace the former police chief, Carl Dabadie — a move she said was necessary to restore the community's trust in the city's Police Department.

Her first attempt to present voters with a tax proposal geared toward roads and traffic improvement didn't make it through the Metro Council, which has to approve putting items on the ballot.

The council refused to put the proposed 5-mill property tax on the ballot, with opponents saying Broome hadn't garnered the buy-in she needed from business leaders and community stakeholders.

"We were not surprised she was challenged so immensely right out of the gate. That was to be expected," said Jennifer Harding, a leader with the nonprofit advocacy group Progressive Social Network. "But I feel like she has gotten into her rhythm."

Broome had to recast her roads improvement plan from a proposed property tax to a half cents sales tax that would generate about $912 million over a 30-year period.

Then she put together a project list that included more than 70 infrastructure improvements and road upgrades in every district of Metro Council members.

In addition to the financial backing she drew from prominent businessmen, Broome convinced the mayors of Central, Zachary and Baker to jump on board with her MovEBR initiative and landed an endorsement from the parish's Republican party.

Woody Jenkins, chairman of the East Baton Rouge Parish Republican Party, said Broome's ability to get the tax passed by a healthy margin was impressive.

"Any time you can engineer something like that during a time when people don't want to pay taxes, it's major," Jenkins said.

John Couvillon, president of JMC Analytics and Polling, said it will be a huge boost to Broome's re-election campaign if she can show the money is being spent wisely to improve the parish's roads.

Broome said she's not focused on running for re-election at this point. She said she's working to implement changes to make the city-parish more efficient and increase transparency to the public.

"If I take care of that, it takes care of re-election," she said. "People say we had a rough two years. I think we had a challenging first year, but this year has set a totally different tone for this administration."