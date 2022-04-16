A woman died in a two-car crash in St. Helena Parish on Saturday morning when her car was struck head-on by a another driver, State Police said.
The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m., on La. 16 near Calmes Road, when Grace Chandler, 45, of Amite City was traveling east in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra.
Another driver, Nicholas Carter, 28, of Denham Springs was traveling west on La. 16 in a 2018 Jeep Compass, when he crossed the centerline, striking the Hyundai head-on, State Police said.
Despite being properly restrained at the time of the crash, Chandler died at the scene. Impairment is not expected on Chandler's part , but a routine toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
Carter, who was also properly restrained at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Carter, and a toxicology sample that was obtained from Carter will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, State Police said.