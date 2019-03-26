A new pastor is heading to St. George Parish, the second largest parish in the Diocese of Baton Rouge, this summer to succeed Father Mike Schatzle, who is retiring.
Ju Hyung "Paul" Yi, 45, will take over on Monday, July 1, according to the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge. Yi was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 2008.
Yi, a native of Seoul, South Korea, graduated from Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans.
Since 2011, Yi has been serving as pastor of Ascension of Our Lord and St. Francis of Assisi Parishes in Donaldsonville. He is also administrator of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in White Castle and St. Joan of Arc in Bayou Pigeon, according to St. George Catholic Church. Yi has been serving as diocesan Chancellor since 2015.
Previously, Yi was parochial vicar at St. Aloysius and Our Lady of Mercy in Baton Rouge and Immaculate Conception in Denham Springs. He was administrator at Mater Dolorosa Church in Independence.
St. George Parish is the second largest parish in the diocese after Our Lady of Mercy.