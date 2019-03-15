NAPOLEONVILLE — State agriculture and forestry agents say they caught an Assumption Parish man illegally felling and milling cypress trees on remote state land only accessible by boat in the swamp near Lake Verret.
State agriculture officials said Friday that agents arrested Scott P. Breaux after they found a houseboat moored to the state property near Grand Bayou with a homemade sawmill and shed set up along the bank.
Agents also saw cypress stumps and milled wood in the makeshift lumber camp, the state department said in a statement.
Agents, who were working with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries after a complaint was made Feb. 14, found several signs near Breaux's milling and cutting operation that indicated the woods were state land, agents said.
Agents booked Breaux, 47, of Pierre Part, Wednesday on counts of timber theft and criminal trespass and he remained in Assumption Parish Detention Center on Friday in lieu of $15,000 bail, according to online jail records.
If convicted, Breaux faces up to five years in state prison, a fine of up to $5,000 or both, agents said.