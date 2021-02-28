An opera singer who sang with opera companies across the country, including the Metropolitan Opera, and who treasured a role he performed in Baton Rouge with Opéra Louisiana, most recently in 2019, died at the age of 38 of COVID-19 last week, the New York Times reported.

The obituary of Antoine Hodge appeared in the New York Times on Saturday, as part of its series about people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.

Hodge died on Feb. 22 at an Orlando hospital where he had been flown to receive specialized treatment, the New York Times said.

In his career over decades, Hodge, a bass-baritone, performed with more than 15 professional companies across the U.S.

A member of the chorus of the Metropolitan Opera, Hodge won a solo in its 2019 production of "Porgy and Bess," in a scene known as "Oh, Doctor Jesus."

One of Mr. Hodge’s favorite roles, according to the New York Times article, was King Balthazar in Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” It was one he performed in a production at Opéra Louisiane in 2017 and in the next two years there, as well.

In an interview with The Advocate in 2018, Hodge said, "I love this opera. I always return to it every year because it keeps me centered. I love the story, and it reminds me to focus on what's really important in life."

In that 2018 interview, Hodge went on to say, "I usually think about it before I accept any role, but when I received this invitation from Opéra Louisiane to come back to Baton Rouge, I immediately said yes."

"Working with this company was such a great experience last year. I love this opera company," he said.

Hodge was a native of Albany, Georgia and studied voice at Georgia State University, receiving a bachelor's degree in music in 2006.

He is survived by his parents, Mildred Wingfield and Larry Hodge, and two sisters, Angela Jones and Amber Wingfield.

Antoine Hodge looked forward to returning to the Met for the run of "Porgy and Bess" this fall, the New York Times said.

The Met plans to dedicate opening night to him.