East Baton Rouge Parish leaders hope to combine city and parish stormwater systems into a public utility district that would allow them to assess a new fee, and then use the proceeds to maintain the system in a way that will reduce or eliminate future flooding.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration will ask the Metro Council to approve an agreement between the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish to create the utility during its meeting on Wednesday.
Creating a fee under the utility district will require a separate vote, but that is expected by the end of the year, city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said.
“We need something to continue the progress and increase flood resiliency, decrease flood potential and protect our residents,” Armstrong said. “Establishing a utility is something that needs to be done. That is how you adequately address your separate stormwater sewer system.”
The utility district will allow the city-parish to better plan, construct, acquire, extend, finance, improve, operate and maintain the stormwater system by funding an entirely new division dedicated to the work, according to a council memo.
The Louisiana Legislature passed a bill this year that allows municipalities to charge utility fees that fund stormwater management programs for litter abatement and flood prevention.
The city-parish has considered taking such a step since last year, when Black & Veatch Management Consulting was granted a $200,000 contract to perform a utility development study.
Late last year, the Metro Council also approved $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to create a stormwater division within the city-parish’s Department of Environmental Services. The division is made up of administrative roles, engineering, maintenance and a regulatory branch. More than $10 million of the division’s budget goes to various projects such as improvements to the stormwater management system, canal repairs and pipe cleaning, according to the city-parish budget.
The funding for the division went along with $40 million in federal funding for drainage maintenance and the ongoing work on the city-parish Stormwater Master Plan to create a capital improvement plan for the parish’s stormwater system. Improvements to the drainage system took on greater urgency following the devastating 2016 floods and the May 2021 flood.
During a presentation on the Master Plan at the end of last month, city-parish officials said recommended changes to the Unified Development Code and 65 drainage improvement projects will be unveiled to the public soon.
The stormwater division, which will implement much of the Master Plan’s work, will run out of funding by the end of the year. The city-parish hopes to use the utility fee to raise as much as $40 million annually for its work, officials said last year.
The results of Black & Veatch’s study, which will include cost estimates to fund such a fee, will be presented to Metro Council by the end of the year prior to the council considering a utility fee.
Unlike a new tax, a utility fee would only require council approval rather than a parishwide vote.
Councilman Dwight Hudson last year during budget meetings voiced trepidation at the prospect of funding a division for only one year without first securing a dedicated source of funding.
Hudson said it would be positive for the parish’s fight against flooding to have additional money to maintain drainage systems. But creating the stormwater division — on top of the Department of Transportation and Drainage and the Department of Maintenance — to do the work creates an additional layer of bureaucracy that Hudson said he is uncertain will be helpful.
“My concern is we have a history in East Baton Rouge Parish with departments not working well across department lines,” Hudson said. “I fail to understand how having a third department, which has similar roles to two existing departments, really fixes the issue.”
The Black & Veatch study will also include a strategy for how best to maintain the stormwater system, which will help the operation run smoothly despite some overlap between departments, Armstrong said.
Along with flooding, controlling the runoff of pollutants into parish waterways will be a key part of the utility’s role, Armstrong said.
The city-parish currently is facing action from the U.S. Justice Department over violations of its stormwater discharge permit, with the two parties in negotiating a settlement. The Environmental Protection Agency and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality have regularly tagged the city-parish for rainwater carrying pollutants into local bodies of water.
The action by the Justice Department could lead to a consent decree, experts have said.
Greater funding for and management of the stormwater system can help prevent those pollutants from entering parish waterways and bring the city-parish back into compliance with federal law.
“Pollutants and contaminants coming off industrial sites, sediments coming off of development sites, all of that is stormwater runoff, and we expect it to be part of the strategy for this division,” Armstrong said.