Gov. John Bel Edwards has publicly supported changing the name of Middleton Library at LSU amid allegations its namesake is representative of segregation at the school.

Edwards posted a statement on Twitter Thursday afternoon, saying he applauds the African American community for its bravery and tireless efforts to bring change.

"We cannot change what has happened in the past and this does not erase a history of racial injustice," the statement reads. "But we can no longer glorify a time of racial segregation or those who sought to discriminate against our African American brothers and sisters."

He said he was heartened by the young people leading the efforts for change nationwide, and is "praying for all of us as we take on this challenge."

"The past several weeks have been a painful reckoning in our country and state," the statement reads. "The conversations we are having - on campuses, in board rooms and at our own kitchen tables - since the senseless death of George Floyd are long overdue."

