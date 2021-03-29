The National Science Foundation has awarded a $1,125,000 grant to a Southeastern Louisiana University biologist and specialist in evolution to bring new ways of learning to her students, with retention of minority students in the field of biology a focus of her work.
Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences April Wright, who is also a specialist in computational biology and phylogenetics, was awarded the five-year grant to integrate information from fossil records with data collected from living species to research phylogenetics -- the study of evolutionary relationships between species, individuals or genes.
The National Science Foundation CAREER (Faculty Early Career) grant is in support of junior faculty who exemplify the role of teacher-scholars through research and education.
“I will be working with statistical methods to integrate fossil data with extant molecular data to estimate dated phylogenetic trees,” Wright said.
Phylogenetic trees are one of the key ways of understanding the evolution of organisms, form, and function, she said.
"Fossils are often our only direct source of information about past organisms," Wright said. "What we’ll be doing in the lab is evaluating different mathematical models for estimating phylogenetic trees from joint fossil and molecular data.”
Wright said the educational component of the grant will help incorporate the use of statistics and computation in the curriculum for biology students, and part of her work will be to study whether computation in the classroom can improve the retention of minority students in the field of biology.
“Retention of underrepresented minority students is at the heart of my educational plan," Wright said. “I propose to leverage existing recruitment networks for vulnerable students to identify those who are interested in scientific computing.”