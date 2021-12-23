Construction firms are being invited to bid on dredging and flood protection work that officials hope will begin early next year on the six lakes near LSU.

"We believe this project will attract quite a bit of interest; we're hopeful to have a top-notch firm selected," said Robert Stuart, CEO of LSU's Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, which put out the request for proposals.

The foundation hoped to begin dredging the bodies of water — including City Park, Erie, College, Campus, University and Crest lakes — this year after completing the design work for the system's revitalization in 2020.

But Stuart said the designers spent the past year on researching the lakes' ecosystem to better inform revitalization by finding out, for example, what can actually be built on sediment sucked from the lakebeds and redeposited along their banks.

The lake system is owned and operated by three entities. City Park Lake and Lake Erie, a small body of water to its east, are owned by the city-parish and maintained by BREC. The other four lakes — Campus, College, Crest and University — are owned by LSU.

Their quality deteriorated over the years due to algae overgrowth, sediment buildup and a series of widespread fish deaths, which officials have blamed on shallow waters.

This upcoming phase of rehab work will involve deepening and reshaping the lakes along with constructing new walking and biking paths and lighting. That work will also contribute to the region's flood protection efforts, giving the lakes the ability to hold more water from heavy rain.

This first phase is funded by LSU, the city-parish, the state and East Baton Rouge Parish's parks and recreation system.

Stuart says they hope to hire a construction manager next month with dredging beginning as early as February.