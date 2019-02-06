An Assumption High School teacher has been arrested after allegations she had a sexual relationship with a student.
Officials said in a news release Wednesday that a student expressed concerns to administrators about the alleged relationship on Tuesday, which launched a law enforcement investigation.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said detectives determined that probable cause existed to arrest Tracie Zimmerman, 43, of Napoleonville.
She was booked into the Assumption Parish jail on one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student. Zimmerman was later released on bail.
"The school system is devastated by the allegations of this serious breach of trust by an employee," said Assumption Parish School Superintendent Jeremy Couvillion. "Our focus now is on supporting our students, supporting law enforcement in their investigation, and continuing our investigation into this matter."
Officials said no additional information will be released as the investigation remains ongoing.