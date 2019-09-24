In what is being described as a “major first step” toward reducing flood risks in East Baton Rouge Parish, the Broome administration is asking the Metro Council to authorize funding for engineering and design work on an array of flood control projects as it evaluates the parish’s extensive network of drainage channels.

The assessment of drainage canals, which is linked to the city-parish's stormwater master plan, is finally moving forward following a near two-year wait for grant approval from the federal government for more than $80 million worth of flood mitigation-related projects the city-parish has identified.

The Metro Council on Wednesday is set to authorize funding for design and engineering work for the initial phase of those projects, with their approval contingent upon the city-parish securing a commitment from the state's Office of Community Development for the matching funds to utilize the federal grant funds.

"Right now, we're just waiting on the 25% match from the OCD," Fred Raiford, the city-parish's transportation and drainage director, said on Tuesday. "I've already got a call into (OCD Director) Pat Forbes telling him we've got our approval from the feds and the clock is now ticking. We just need the rest of the funds to move forward."

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration is presenting to the Metro Council at least seven projects totaling $21.6 million they intend pay for using federal and state grant funds. The biggest chunk — $15 million — will be used to pay the engineering firm the city-parish hired to work on the stormwater master plan.

The administration will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to announce some of the specifics related to the stormwater master plan.

The city-parish hired consultants after the 2016 floods to cultivate local hydrology data that can be used to prioritize infrastructure projects and guide amendments to the city-parish building code. The plan had been on hold while the city-parish waited for FEMA to approve the grant funding that was needed to pay for it.

"We're probably two or three years out from getting the results of that study back," Raiford said. "If you look at the scope of work, they'll be doing a lot of evaluation of our existing system, which is needed because we need to know where our problems are."

Inefficiencies in the city-parish's drainage network have become a recurring theme every time there's heavy rainfall, prompting spot flash flooding on streets and residential neighborhoods.

Last month, the city-parish announced that the state was offering up $65 million in local matching funds necessary to tap a separate pot of federal money being used to implement the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' $225 million Flood Control Project.

That project involves dredging, widening and upgrading portions of Bayou Fountain, Beaver Bayou, Blackwater Bayou, Jones Creek and Wards Creek. The work will begin next year and take four years to complete.

The city-parish plans similar work on a portion of Dawson's Creek and another section of Ward's Creek at the Siegen Lane channel. Both projects are among the seven the Metro Council will consider authorizing on Wednesday.

Raiford said the work along Dawson Creek, between Hundred Oaks Avenue and Broussard Street, will increase water flow for some of the residential communities near South Acadian Thruway and in the Garden District, where residents on one block recently said they have flooded at least 14 times within the past five years.

Although not included among projects the council will review on Wednesday, Raiford said drainage and infrastructure work on the hazard mitigation project list include improvements along Port Hudson Pride Road and Hurricane Creek at Plank Road.

Related items also up for approval on Wednesday include construction of several safe houses around the city-parish that will serve a mobilization stations for first responders during emergency situations and storm events. The city-parish is also looking to acquire and demolish 13 residential structures prone to flooding.

Funding allocation for all seven items before the council, totaling $21.6 million, will finance only the first phase of work on each project. Once all the funding is in place from the state and FEMA, Raiford expects it'll take at least a year before construction begins on the drainage-related projects.

"When we make all these improvements, it'll help water get down to where it needs to be," he said. "Goal is not to tell you it’s going to reduce your flooding. It’s to reduce your risk of flooding."