Southeast Louisiana has known Donna Britt for her television news career. On Wednesday, she was recognized for everything she has done off-camera.

Britt, 60, was named winner of the 77th annual Golden Deeds Award for her lifetime of service to a wide array of charities, schools and community organizations. The announcement comes almost three months after a neurological disease brought an early end to her broadcast career.

“I’m awestruck because of the people I’ve loved who have already won it — the Reginald Browns, the Farrow Behrenses, the Donna Saurages,” Britt said when told of her selection. “It’s just incredible. I mean, the list goes on. … To see this land in my lap, I feel humble to stand among such giants, because they are wonderful people.

The list of Britt’s involvement is extensive. She has been on the boards of organizations such as Salvation Army, Volunteers in Public Schools, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, the Baranco-Clark YMCA, the Baton Rouge Ballet Theater and Louisiana Association for Arts in Education. Her involvement went far beyond attending meetings, said Brett Meredith, who was commander of the Baton Rouge Salvation Army from 2014-18.

“She would come down and help in the soup kitchen. She would ring bells for us one or two days a week for the entire season,” Meredith said. “Some things that she did were pretty incredible for somebody who was as busy and important as she was within our community.”

“She was always ready to help us,” said Dot Thibodeaux, co-founder of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren. "She referred grandparents to us. She always did our conference, our emcee. I think she really, really, truly cared about our mission.”

Britt also volunteered extensively at Progress Elementary, reading to children, decorating the library and holding an ice cream party every month for the class that read the most books.

Britt was an on-air personality at WAFB-TV from 1981 until retiring in 2018 after an 11-month battle amyotrophic lateral sclerosis stole her ability to deliver the news. A neurological disease, ALS affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Motor neurons reach from the brain to the spinal cord and from the spinal cord to the muscles throughout the body, causing the loss of muscle control, paralysis and, eventually, death.

The Golden Deeds banquet will be held Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Marriott. Tickets are $50 each and available from Richard Flicker at (225) 931-1626 or by emailing flicker@premier.net.