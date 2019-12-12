Five-hundred and fifty grass-eating carp wriggled their way down a plastic tube and into Baton Rouge’s City Park Lake on Thursday morning in what BREC officials hope will be the first of many efforts to clear up the water's chronic over-vegetation.

Over the past few months, the 60-acre lake beneath Interstate 10 has at times looked less like a pond and more like a field. A combination of an unusually warm winter and an excess of nutrients from runoff has allowed a verdant mixture of algae, duckweed and coontail to flourish in the shallow lake.

The addition of the bottom-feeding carp, however, isn't a quick fix. Officials noted it will take at least six months before vegetation begins to clear up and said the only long-term solution is to dredge the lakes.

That's expected to begin by the end of 2020 after state and local leaders announced in November they had finally cobbled together nearly $50 million in funds to revitalize the six long-neglected lakes near City Park and LSU.

Much of the lake system’s issues with algae overgrowth, sedimentation buildup and fish kills can be blamed on its depth, or lack thereof. At approximately 3.5 feet deep on average, the lakes are too shallow. That allows the water to get too warm, causing vegetation to grow excessively.

The LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, which is managing the project, recently issued a request for proposals seeking a project adviser for the rehabilitation.

The fish released Thursday cost around $5.50 each and were driven down from a fishery in Arkansas. Unlike some other fish, they're vegetarians, so they'll only nibble on the vegetation below the surface.

"The goal is that once we're in the heat of the summer, we'll already be ahead of the game," said Cheryl Michelet, a spokesperson for BREC.

These are "working" carp and not for recreation, said Amanda Takas, an assistant director at BREC, adding that the fish don't make a great meal, so hopefully folks fishing the lakes will just throw them back. BREC will also be erecting signs asking people not to fish them out.

Once dredging begins, its unclear what may happen to the lake's newest residents. Takas said the lakes will likely be dredged in sections, allowing the fish to move around, though she said ultimately it will have to be restocked.

The carp are sterile, so they won't reproduce. If they survive the dredging, they're expected to live 7 to 10 years.