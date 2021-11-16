A seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council will soon become vacant, setting up a springtime election to fill the position and a debate over who the council will appoint to the role during the interim.

And at least three potential candidates say they're either going to run or considering running.

District 5 Councilwoman Erika Green’s was elected Saturday as a judge on the East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court. She begins her family court term on Jan. 7, she said, but isn’t yet sure when she will resign her seat on the council.

If Green submits notice of her resignation by Dec. 29, the Metro Council could ask the Louisiana Secretary of State to set a March 26 election to fill her seat. The winner would serve out the remainder of Green's term.

“I anticipate doing it before the deadline,” Green said on Tuesday.

Once the council receives notice of Green’s resignation, the remaining members will have 20 days to vote on a temporary replacement from applicants that live in District 5, according to council administrator Ashley Beck. If the members fail to appoint someone, Gov. John Bel Edwards will appoint someone to fill the vacancy.

Green says she isn't supporting any candidate for the appointment because of rules surrounding her new role as a judge.

“I trust that the council members that are remaining will consider the needs of my district and look at all of the people that apply,” Green said.

Potential candidates are already testing the waters around a potential bid for the seat. One who has already declared his intention to run.

Darryl Hurst, a 38-year-old Democrat who ran against Green in 2020, said Tuesday that he’s expressed his interest in the appointment to members of the council and will run to finish out the remainder of Green’s term.

“I got 42% against Erika last year as an incumbent, which shows I have the community support, and I still have the community support,” said Hurst, a small business owner and Baton Rouge native.

Hurst will likely have to compete with some other big-name residents of District 5.

Gary Chambers Jr., a District 5-based social justice advocate and Democrat, said his supporters are lobbying for him to throw his hat into the ring. Earlier this year, Chambers finished 3rd in the primary election for Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District.

“I am flattered by most of the conversation, but I have not made a decision about what I'm going to run for next,” said Chambers, 36. “I am going to run again, but i haven’t made that decision.”

Local elected leaders are also eying the upcoming vacancy.

District 2 school board member Dadrius Lanus, a Democrat who also worked on Green’s campaign for family court, said he has “an interest” in the seat.

“Right now we are still in the celebratory stage for Erika Green and her win … so I want to respect that process,” said Lanus, 33. “But if there's an opportunity for me to serve people, I'm happy to jump on it.”