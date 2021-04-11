Kori Gauthier.jpg

Gauthier, 19, disappeared before 1 a.m. on April 7. Her abandoned car was struck by a motorist on the Mississippi River bridge. 

City officials in Baton Rouge will host a prayer vigil Sunday evening as the search continues for LSU student Kori Gauthier, who was reported missing Wednesday.

In an announcement published to Facebook, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the candlelight vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Galvez Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge.

There will be special comments from the mayor, Bishop of Baton Rouge Michael Duca, Opelousas mayor Julius Alsandor, and LSU interim president Tom Galligan.

Gauthier's family, who hosted a previous candlelight vigil Friday, April 9, will also be in attendence.

Kori Gauthier, who is from Opelousas, was reported missing Wednesday after someone crashed into her empty car on the Mississippi River Bridge. 

On Saturday, LSU said in a statement that police believe no foul play or criminal activity was involved in the student's disappearance.

Cadaver dogs with Mercy Search & Rescue on Saturday alerted twice in the same area on the Mississippi River, the statement said.

But that part of the river is 85 to 90 feet deep and conditions were unsafe for divers.

The search continues Sunday with mounted patrol officers, boats and sonar technology.

Matt Albright contributed to this report.

