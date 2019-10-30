The public will learn today which infrastructure and road improvement projects will get underway first in Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's nearly $1 billion roads improvement plan.

Broome and representatives from the two engineering and planning firms overseeing the bulk of the projects will announce the prioritization schedule for the nearly 70 projects that make up the MovEBR plan, which voters approved the funding for last year.

The announcement is set to begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

CSRS was picked in June to oversee all the roads plan capacity improvement projects, estimated at more than $805 million, for the MovEBR plan and Stantec is handling the second group of more than $312.6 million worth of projects designated as community enhancement/corridor improvements.

The Metro Council over the past few months has gradually been approving financing bonds Broome's administration is using to kick-start the slate of projects to alleviate the traffic gridlocks throughout the parish.

Voters last year approved a 30-year half-cent sales tax the city-parish will use to pay off the bonds.

The MovEBR project list includes widening and adding capacity to Hooper Road, Old Hammond Highway, Perkins Road, Tiger Bend Road and Wax Road/Magnolia Bridge Road. And the plan has numerous locations for new sidewalks, including Drusilla Lane, Elm Grove Garden Drive, Mullen Drive, 72nd Street, Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Siegen Lane and South Harrell's Ferry Road.

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill said previously it'll likely be early next year until drivers start seeing orange traffic cones popping up on some of the major traffic upgrades.

Last month, Broome's administration launched a website — movebr.brla.gov — where information on the prioritization of the projects should be posted.

